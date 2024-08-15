180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 527,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.80. 6,285,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,975. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

