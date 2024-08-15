180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.82. 727,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,844. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

