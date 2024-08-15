180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,567,000 after buying an additional 915,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 805,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 793,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 8,381,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

