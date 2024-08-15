180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,737,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

