185 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE URI traded up $16.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $718.74. The company had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $674.34 and a 200 day moving average of $674.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

