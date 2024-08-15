239 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPL stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $823.88. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,553. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $774.12 and its 200 day moving average is $633.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $854.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

