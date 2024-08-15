2,543 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

