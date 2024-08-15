25,725 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 66,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

