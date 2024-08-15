2,664 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

