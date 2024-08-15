3,349 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 45.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.8 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

