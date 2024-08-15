360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,920.00 ($14,421.05).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 8,561 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,373.30 ($29,850.86).
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Tony Pitt acquired 1,819 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.25 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$9,549.75 ($6,282.73).
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 5,315 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.24 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$27,850.60 ($18,322.76).
  • On Monday, May 20th, Tony Pitt bought 25,370 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,655.50 ($85,957.57).
  • On Friday, May 24th, Tony Pitt purchased 7,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.25 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,750.00 ($24,177.63).
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 23,579 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.16 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,667.64 ($80,044.50).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.