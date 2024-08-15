360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,920.00 ($14,421.05).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 8,561 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,373.30 ($29,850.86).

On Tuesday, May 28th, Tony Pitt acquired 1,819 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.25 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$9,549.75 ($6,282.73).

On Thursday, May 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 5,315 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.24 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$27,850.60 ($18,322.76).

On Monday, May 20th, Tony Pitt bought 25,370 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,655.50 ($85,957.57).

On Friday, May 24th, Tony Pitt purchased 7,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.25 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,750.00 ($24,177.63).

On Thursday, May 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 23,579 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.16 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,667.64 ($80,044.50).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

