3,861 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,033.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 3.2 %

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 133,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.