51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

