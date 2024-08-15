5,928 Shares in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Separately, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.
Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Price Performance
Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.
