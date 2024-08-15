Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Acacia Research Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.54. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Acacia Research by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

