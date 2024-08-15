ACCO Brands Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCO
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ACCO Brands
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tencent’s Earnings Show Signs of Comeback in China’s Tech Market
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.