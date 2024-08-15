Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 74,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACHV shares. Jonestrading began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

