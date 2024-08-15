Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

ACHL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,890. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

