Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 463.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Argus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 811,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.