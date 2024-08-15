Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adient

Adient Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 316,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 41,090.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.