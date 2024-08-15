Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 3.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.57 and last traded at $145.53. 12,139,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,121,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

