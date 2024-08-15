AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 992,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

