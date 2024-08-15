AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 329 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,662. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.