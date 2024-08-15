AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 535,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

