AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.96% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000.

DGT stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.13. 5,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $133.03.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

