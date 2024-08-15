AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.34. 134,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,430. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.