AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.34. 134,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,430. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
