AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.33 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 264,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,415. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

