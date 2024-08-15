AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 166,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,784. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

