AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $121,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 3.2 %

CASY stock traded up $11.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.85. 301,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.99 and its 200-day moving average is $331.82. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

