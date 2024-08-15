AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $243,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 482.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in NU by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 31,629,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,547,602. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

