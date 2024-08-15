AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 868,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

