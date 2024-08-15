AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.99. 26,430,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,527,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
