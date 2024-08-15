AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.33% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 115,411 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 798,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NUBD traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 64,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,490. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.