AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $382.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

