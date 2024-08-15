AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAPR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $23,121,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FAPR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 11,662 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $557.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

