Aevo (AEVO) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Aevo has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $302.17 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,024,395.0021869 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.37362189 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $29,416,964.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

