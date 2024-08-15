Aevo Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Aevo has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $303.95 million and approximately $30.30 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,408,770.7383884 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.35233975 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $30,652,639.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

