African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGRW) Short Interest Up 185.7% in July

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
African Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAGRW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. African Agriculture has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
African Agriculture Company Profile
