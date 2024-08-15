AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.67 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

About AGNC Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.6762 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

