Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1,823.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,774. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

