AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,434. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.45.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BOS. TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOS

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.