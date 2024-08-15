Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.