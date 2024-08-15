Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.39.
Algoma Central Company Profile
