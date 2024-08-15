Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

ASTL opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

