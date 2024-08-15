Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ASTL traded up C$1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 122,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,844. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.91.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

