Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.
ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.