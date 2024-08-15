Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

TSE:AQN opened at C$7.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.30. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

