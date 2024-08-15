Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 139.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,497,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,594,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

