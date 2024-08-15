Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,769,500 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the July 15th total of 2,872,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67,695.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

