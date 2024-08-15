Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,769,500 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the July 15th total of 2,872,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67,695.0 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.
About Alpha Services and
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.