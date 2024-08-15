Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.49 and last traded at $161.97. Approximately 4,830,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,418,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 826.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 624,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 18,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.