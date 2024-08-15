Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $438.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

