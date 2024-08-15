Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANRO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 93,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,369. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 26.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANRO shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

In related news, insider Adam Savitz acquired 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

